A BILL seeking to stop police discrimination against motorcycle riders by mandating uniform guidelines for checkpoints has been filed at the Senate.

Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo filed Senate Bill 1977, citing information that police officers have allegedly been harassing and extorting money from riders.

He said cops have reportedly been stopping riders at “makeshift checkpoints” and requiring them to present several documents on the spot. They also inspect compartments and subject the riders to a body search without explanation.

Four-wheel vehicles, on the other hand, are allowed to pass through the same checkpoints without hassle.

“Clear cut case of profiling and discrimination,” the senator said.

There were even cases where cops would plant evidence, Mr. Tulfo said. Should riders fail to pay up, they are detained, charged, and eventually jailed.

Under the bill, the plain view doctrine must be observed during inspection of all vehicles in a routine checkpoint. This means the officer must have a prior justification for intrusion or has discovered evidence on sight.

If passed into law, the police will not be allowed to ask drivers to step out of their vehicle or get off their motorcycle, inspect it, or perform a body search without permission.

Mr. Tulfo said that police officers manning checkpoints can demand to see the motor vehicle operator’s license and registration only if there is a traffic violation.

Cops who violate the law will face penal sanctions. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan