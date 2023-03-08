A COALITION of women workers’ organizations on Wednesday raised the lack of job opportunities and inadequate minimum wages in the Philippines as the world observed International Women’s Day.

The Women Workers United (WWU), composed of six groups, cited that “7 in 10 Filipinos — mostly women — are being driven into informal, precarious work” while prices of basic goods continue to soar.

“Filipino women find themselves in a time of crisis today,” WWU said in a statement.

The group said there is a need to address gender pay gap and institute a national minimum wage commensurate to the real cost of living estimated at P1,100.

WWU also called attention to the overall plight of women in the country, including an increase in the number of victims of violence as well as suppression of the right to unionize.

They also pushed for the ratification of International Labour Organization Convention 190, which seeks to eliminate violence and harassment in work.

“This International Working Women’s Day, we remember the historic role women have played in advancing the people’s vision for a world free from exploitation,” WWU said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan