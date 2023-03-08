WOMEN police officers take the frontline as members of women’s groups hold a rally in Manila on March 8, the celebration of International Women’s Day. — PHILIPPINE STAR/EDD GUMBAN

A COALITION of women workersorganizations on Wednesday raised the lack of job opportunities and inadequate minimum wages in the Philippines as the world observed International Womens Day.   

The Women Workers United (WWU), composed of six groups, cited that 7 in 10 Filipinos mostly women are being driven into informal, precarious workwhile prices of basic goods continue to soar.   

Filipino women find themselves in a time of crisis today,WWU said in a statement.   

The group said there is a need to address gender pay gap and institute a national minimum wage commensurate to the real cost of living estimated at P1,100.  

WWU also called attention to the overall plight of women in the country, including an increase in the number of victims of violence as well as suppression of the right to unionize.    

They also pushed for the ratification of International Labour Organization Convention 190, which seeks to eliminate violence and harassment in work.  

This International Working Womens Day, we remember the historic role women have played in advancing the peoples vision for a world free from exploitation,WWU said. Alyssa Nicole O. Tan

