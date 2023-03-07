THE BUREAU of Corrections (BuCor) has shelved its plan to build a new national penitentiary complex within the Masungi Georeserve, a conservation area and park near the capital, recognizing the potential environmental backlash of the infrastructure project.

“The 270 hectares of land awarded to BuCor pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 1158 as the site of the New Bilibid Prison will no longer push through, including the plan to relocate its national headquarters to this site,” BuCor Director General Gregorio P. Catapang said during a Senate tourism committee hearing on Tuesday.

However, “further studies” on the impact of the proposed complex will continue, he said.

The Masungi Georeserve — located in Baras, a town just east of Metro Manila — serves as a buffer for the Upper Marikina Watershed, which is critical to protecting the capital region from flooding.

Mr. Catapang said it may take six months to a year for experts to assess the environmental impact of constructing a multi-use property in the reserve.

“If it’s not worth it, we’ll not pursue it,” Mr. Catapang said. “What I will do now if this is really not available or not for us, we will just put the forest rangers.”

“We also have our agro-forest team that can help conserve and strengthen the ecosystem in the area,” he added.

BuCor earlier said that it plans to tap experts from the University of the Philippines School of Urban and Regional Planning for its proposed headquarters.

Mr. Catapang had said that the complex would also include housing and training facilities for its personnel.

Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, who chaired the hearing, stressed the crucial role that Masungi plays in the country’s conservation efforts.

“Being at the forefront of efforts to conserve, restore and improve the environment, Masungi provides us with a template of how we can tackle the very urgent issue of climate change,” she said.

Ms. Binay said building structures and human habitation in the reserve could result in an ecological imbalance. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan