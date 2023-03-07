REPRESENTATIVES from the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Taiwan joined a recent workshop in Manila hosted by the United States to strengthen cooperation in the enforcement of international maritime sanctions, the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Tuesday.

The workshop participants, held from Feb. 28 to March 2, were customs, coast guard, and legal officials from the four countries.

“We in Southeast Asia are located in a strategic area prone to various sanctions evasion tactics,” Strategic Trade Management Office Officer-in-Charge Director Janice S. Dimayacyac said.

“I hope that this workshop would facilitate that dialogue and strengthen regional cooperation as we work our way towards preventing these illicit trade activities within our region and complying with our obligations under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540,” she added.

Workshop activities included briefings on the impact of sanctions on key stakeholders and examples of sanctions evasion; and exercises on investigating and preventing sanctions evasion.

“This event is a great opportunity for the delegates to meet and share each nation’s response to maritime sanctions evasion activities,” said US Export Control and Border Security Program Advisor Ransom Avilla.

The participating officials also visited the Philippine National Coast Watch Center for a briefing on its functions and best practices in countering maritime threats. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan