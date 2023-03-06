THE OIL spill from motor tanker MT Princess Empress that sank off the coast of Naujan, Occidental Mindoro last week could possibly reach some vicinity waters of northern Palawan, according to marine experts.

In its latest bulletin on Monday, the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) showed images of projected oil slick from March 5 to 12 towards the southwest of Cuyo Islands and closer to northern Palawan.

The UP-MSI noted that the results are only model forecasts based on “prevailing weather patterns and conditions, and on recent information on the location of the slicks.”

Its previous bulletin also reported that the oil slick could possibly affect over 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass across Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique, all within the central-western part of the Philippines.

Fideles D. Sallidao, director of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) National Operations Center for Oil Pollution, said they have found sightings of oil slick in Cuyo Island and Caluya town in the province of Antique.

He noted, however, that they were yet to confirm from laboratory results if it was from the oil spill in Mindoro.

The motor tanker carried 800,000 liters of industrial fuel from SL Harbor Bulk Terminal in Limay, Bataan and was en route to Iloilo City.

The PCG initially reported that the oil spillage was from the diesel fuel that powered the vessel. Later on, it confirmed the presence of industrial fuel in the waters off Naujan.

According to Mr. Sallidao, the coast guard units under the Western Visayas district are already coordinating with local government units in the region to contain the spill.

“We will continue our response, we have sent a ship to conduct dispersal, and the sea condition would be favorable, they will install booms to contain the oil that is coming out,” he added.

The same day in the afternoon, the PCG reported that its patrol vessel BRP Bagacay has applied 1,000 liters of oil dispersant in the waters off Naujan.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), meanwhile, said that it has divided the operation into three parallel workstreams: disaster forensic; clean up, mitigation and remediation; and actual protection activities.

DENR said these are jointly being undertaken by national and local government agencies, the UP-MSI, academe, and local communities.

Authorities may have already found the current location of the oil tanker, according to DENR.

The possible site was northeast of Pola town in Oriental Mindoro, the agency said, citing efforts of a state survey vessel. “That site is about 1,200 feet or approximately 400 meters below sea level.”

DENR said it will deploy a remotely-operated vehicle to verify the location and “to completely model the way the oil will be spilling from the vessel.”

“[It] will allow us to complete visualization should the currents and weather permit,” it said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza