THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Wednesday cautioned the public from consuming all kinds of shellfish and small shrimps locally known as alamang from six areas that tested positive for toxic red tide.

BFAR Chief Information Officer Nazario C. Briguera said the areas affected by paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) are: Masbate, San Pedro Bay in Samar, Dauis and Tagbilaran in Bohol, Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur, and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur.

“To the mentioned areas, our message, do not harvest, do not sell, do not buy, and do not eat all kinds of shellfish, including alamang,” said Mr. Briguera in Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing.

Based on the BFAR’s administrative order, the maximum regulatory limit of toxins is 60 micrograms for every 100 grams of shellfish meat.

“Every time there is a red tide occurrence, our main concern is public safety… to urge the public to follow the red tide warning because if an affected shellfish is consumed, it really brings toxin to the human body,” he said.

PSP or red tide is a marine toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tingling sensation in the lips and extremities, numbness, and in severe cases, death. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera