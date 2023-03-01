HOUSE Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday offered a P500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the death of a college student who was allegedly killed during a fraternity hazing.

“A loss of life is not acceptable in a civilized society like ours,” Mr. Romualdez said in a statement.

The House of Representatives is committed to work with law enforcement agencies to “ensure a safer and more secure environment for Filipinos,” he said.

The remains of John Matthew Salilig, a 24-year-old chemical engineering student from Adamson University, was found buried in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Imus, Cavite on Tuesday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz