HOUSE Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday offered a P500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the death of a college student who was allegedly killed during a fraternity hazing. 

A loss of life is not acceptable in a civilized society like ours,Mr. Romualdez said in a statement. 

The House of Representatives is committed to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer and more secure environment for Filipinos, he said.

The remains of John Matthew Salilig, a 24-year-old chemical engineering student from Adamson University, was found buried in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Imus, Cavite on Tuesday. Beatriz Marie D. Cruz 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR