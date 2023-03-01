Home The Nation Romualdez offers P500,000 reward for arrest of college student’s killers
Romualdez offers P500,000 reward for arrest of college student’s killers
HOUSE Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday offered a P500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the death of a college student who was allegedly killed during a fraternity hazing.
“A loss of life is not acceptable in a civilized society like ours,” Mr. Romualdez said in a statement.
The House of Representatives is committed to work with law enforcement agencies to “ensure a safer and more secure environment for Filipinos,” he said.
The remains of John Matthew Salilig, a 24-year-old chemical engineering student from Adamson University, was found buried in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Imus, Cavite on Tuesday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz