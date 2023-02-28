THE CITIES of Manila, Makati, Pasay, and Parañaque will have a water service interruption from March 5 to 7 due to a major pipe repair, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. announced on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Maynilad Water Supply Operations Ronaldo C. Padua said a major pipe leak was discovered along Osmeña Highway corner Zobel Roxas Street in Manila, which will take 52 hours to fix.

“Maynilad has to expose the underground pipe to properly assess the extent of the damage. Its workers will need 52 hours to excavate the site, drain the primary line, repair the damage, and energize the affected pipeline,” the company said in an advisory.

The water supply cut will start 3 p.m. of March 5 until 11:59 p.m. of March 7.

About 114,000 water service connections will be affected.

To mitigate the impact of the pipe repair activity, Maynilad is installing seven stationary water tanks and deploying 30 mobile water tankers to serve affected areas.

“It will also tap the assistance of local government units and local fire bureaus to expand the available fleet of water tankers that can help deliver water to affected communities,” Maynilad said.

Maynilad said it estimates to recover about 20 to 30 million liters per day of lost water once the leak is repaired, which will mean improved supply to customers.

Mr. Padua said the company will also be conducting parallel activities such as leak repairs and pipe inspections in other areas, and maintenance works at the Villamor and Espiritu pumping stations, which would require the implementation of separate service disruptions.

Maynilad is the concessionaire for the west zone of the Greater Manila Area, which covers parts of the cities of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati; the entire Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose