MOST senators are not keen on amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution, seeing no urgency in the proposition being pushed by lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the upper chamber’s majority leader said.

“Majority of the Senators agree with the President that it is not urgent or timely for the Charter change,” Senate Majority Leader Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

“We have already passed laws so that the country can attract more foreign investors, and the Senate is still continuing this work,” he added.

On Monday, a House committee approved a measure calling for changes to the charter through a constitutional convention.

Senator Robin C. Padilla earlier filed a resolution seeking to amend the Constitution through a constituent assembly, eyeing in particular the economic provisions to make it more investor-friendly.

“Right now, we first need to study the effect of the amendment to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act and the Public Services Act on foreign direct investment in the country,” Mr. Villanueva said.

The majority leader, however, did not immediately respond to Viber messages seeking comment on Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III’s recommendation to amend political provisions in the Constitution.

Mr. Pimentel sought to change the country’s party-list system and introduce safeguards against political dynasties.

He also proposed a shift in the country’s form of government to parliamentary with a unicameral system.

“On the other hand, we will continue our work here in the Senate and that includes the hearings on the committee on constitutional amendments,” Mr. Villanueva said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan