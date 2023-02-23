PHILIPPINE Airlines, Inc. (PAL) will be reopening flights from Clark to Boracay and Coron in April, a move that aims to help further boost the recovery of domestic tourism, the flag carrier said on Thursday.

“The revival of these direct flights will give travelers from Central and Northern Luzon a convenient new way to access Boracay and Coron, demonstrating Clark Airport’s position as a key jump off point to the country’s prime island destinations,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng said in a press release on Thursday.

Starting April 1, PAL will offer thrice weekly flights between Clark International Airport and Caticlan Airport, the gateway to Boracay.

The Clark-Coron flights will be four times a week starting April 4.

Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the private consortium that manages the Clark Airport, welcomed the resumption of the two routes.

“We are proud to be PAL’s partner in making Clark Airport the gateway to these destinations, not only for travelers from Northern and Central Luzon, but also for foreign tourists wishing to experience the beauty of the Philippines,” LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said.

PAL currently operates daily flights between Clark and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and international services from Clark to Seoul and Busan in Korea. — Justine Irish D. Tabile