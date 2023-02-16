THE EFFECTS of climate change, such as food scarcity due to droughts and flooding triggered by more severe storms, aggravate gender inequalities, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said.

“Criminalization, discrimination and marginalization create vulnerabilities before disasters, leading to specific and disproportionate disaster impact on gender and sexual minorities,” the UNDP said in a policy brief.

The UN agency said studies show women, girls, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people are more vulnerable to the impacts of extreme weather changes given prevailing marginalization.

“Lack of legal identity may hamper the ability of transgender people to access food aid, shelter and other emergency assistance, as has been documented through research in, for example, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Samoa,” it added.

The UNDP noted that difficulties in accessing justice, health, education, employment, housing, and other services are exacerbated in crisis situations such as during natural calamities.

“Climate change exposes and amplifies existing inequalities,” it said.

The policy brief recommended measures that would address systemic inequities and facilitate inclusion.

“Full, meaningful and equal participation of women and LGBTI people in all aspects of climate policy and action is vital for achieving medium- and long-term climate goals,” it said.

The UNDP also noted that developing climate-smart and health systems should incorporate women, girls and LGBTI people. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson