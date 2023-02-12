SN ABOITIZ Power (SNAP) is looking into potential renewable energy projects in Davao Oriental, the provincial government said following a meeting last week with the company’s representatives.

Davao Oriental Governor Corazon N. Malanyaon said the local government is “determined” to find reliable and affordable power sources to support the province’s economic growth plan focusing on high-value agriculture and sustainable eco-tourism.

“There are bright prospects for our province… all of which need a sustainable power supply to thrive and flourish,” Ms. Malanyaon said in a statement released by the provincial government.

SNAP officials said during the “exploratory dialogue” that it will “first determine the energy source feasible for the province,” particularly in the capital city of Mati, according to the statement.

“The company will also assess energy resources by measuring how much energy can be extracted from a particular site. From there, a feasibility study will be formulated,” it said.

The Davao Oriental government has been exploring various energy projects, including a biomass facility for remote communities in partnership with Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative, Inc. (DORECO), the province’s sole electricity distributor.

DORECO, which has its own Sitio Electrification Program, will cover the labor component of the proposed project, which is also seen to improve supply in tourist destinations.

Construction for a hydropower plant using the Caraga River is also expected to start this year, Ms. Malanyaon announced in November 2022.

SNAP is a joint venture between listed Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) and Norway’s Scatec.

AboitizPower has other subsidiaries operating in the Davao Region, including distributor Davao Light and Power Co. and coal-fired plant operator Therma South, Inc. — MSJ