Japanese power generator JERA Co., Inc. on Thursday assured the Philippine government of stable supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to support economic growth.

Company President Satoshi Onoda told President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. at a meeting in Tokyo they have been working with the Aboitiz group, represented by Sabin Aboitiz, to support the Philippine economy, the palace said in a statement.

“In order to secure a stable supply, we are working with Aboitiz and Sabin-san’s team on many fronts,” Mr. Satoshi said.

“We are procuring more than 30 million tons of LNG per year. Therefore, we will be able to contribute to the Philippines in the supply of LNG as transition fuel,” he added.

“We will be working on co-firing ammonia technology as well. Therefore we would like to be able to provide this technology as well in a timely manner.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos cited the need to prepare for future developments, especially with the issue of clean renewable energy sources.

“I do not need to illustrate or to explain the critical situation around the world when it comes to fuel, fuel supply, supply chain problems,” he said. “All of these are requiring a great deal of thought for the planning for the Philippine side so as to be able to ensure that our forecasted – and aspirations for development – are well supported by an adequate power supply,” he added.

Also on Thursday, Mr. Marcos and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to boost defense relations.

In a joint statement, both resolved to “increase the defense capabilities of their own countries, and further strengthen overall security cooperation.”

The two countries will have strategic reciprocal port calls and aircraft visits, transfer of more defense equipment and technology, continuous cooperation on previously transferred defense equipment, and capacity building, the palace said in a separate statement.

Mr. Marcos is on a working visit to Japan until Feb. 12. – Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza