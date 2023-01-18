STARPAY Corp. has partnered with the town of General Mariano Alvarez in Cavite to provide an electronic payment option for the local government’s electronic business one-stop-shop.

In a statement on Wednesday, Starpay said its partnership with the local government, along with Uplink Integrated Solution, Inc., allows business owners in General Mariano Alvarez, also referred to as GMA, to pay their license and other fees online.

“We have been targeting users at the community level, to grow our client base. So far, the public has been very receptive because the platform is user-friendly and very convenient,” Starpay President Lamberto Scarella said.

According to Starpay, business owners in GMA will receive their assessment via email, together with payment instructions, after the completion of online forms and submission of required documents.

Starpay is also QRPH-compliant, which means it is part of the government’s Paleng-QR Ph initiative that aims to expand the country’s digital payment system through the inclusion of public market vendors and tricycle operators.

The Paleng-QR program, led by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government, has so far been rolled out in the cities of Baguio, Davao, and Tagbilaran.

Starpay is a licensed electronic money issuer, which is regulated by the BSP. The Starpay application can be downloaded from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave