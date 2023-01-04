PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has issued an order streamlining his office, which will be composed of five units.

Under Executive Order 11, the five offices under the Office of the President include the Office of the Executive Office, Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, Private Office, Office of the Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Communications Office.

The Executive Office will be composed of the Office of the Executive Secretary, Office of the Senior Deputy Executive Secretary and deputy executive secretary offices for General Administration, Legal Affairs, Finance and Administration and Internal Audit Office.

The Presidential Management Staff, which helps various offices under the Office of the President, will be controlled and supervised by the executive secretary.

The executive secretary, who is also known as the “Little President,” will continue to exercise administrative supervision over all the offices and agencies attached to or under the Office of the President and other executive offices, according to the order.

The order also renamed the Office of the Secretary as the Presidential Communications Office, which will be responsible for “crafting, formulating, developing, enhancing and coordinating the messaging system of the Executive branch.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza