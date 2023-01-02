THE MARCOS administration has committed to boost efforts to improve and streamline government services this year by tapping existing and new digital systems, according to Malacañang.

“In 2023, the government shall remain steadfast and continue to pursue streamlining initiatives to ensure the delivery of efficient government services to the people and fight corruption by eradicating all forms of red tape,” the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said in a statement, citing the administration’s yearend report.

The OPS said the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) will pursue the National Policy on Regulatory Management System, a common framework for good regulatory practices and compliance strategies.

The government plans to advance the framework’s components such as the Philippine Business Regulations Information System “to provide stakeholders and government agencies access to proposed and existing government regulations and avoid overlapping,” the Palace said.

The Marcos leadership also ordered the Anti-Red Tape Electronic Management Information System to provide a live database and mapping of all government services indicated in the Citizen’s Charter, it added.

The administration would also strengthen the TradeNet, a one-stop online shop aimed to reduce processing time and harmonize the permitting procedures for imports and exports, according to the OPS.

“In addition, Philippine Good Regulatory Principles will be implemented to promote proportionate, consistent, accountable, and targeted regulations through an effective dialogue between regulators and entities,” the OPS said.

In November, the Palace said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will sign an executive order to expedite the permit process for strategic investments. The order would create a “green lane” for such investments.

Under the order, permit or license application that involves “simple transaction” should be processed within three working days. A “complex transaction” should be processed within seven working days, while “highly technical transactions” should only take 20 working days to be issued.

Mr. Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo R. Duterte, signed a 2021 law that allows the President to “expedite” the processing and release of business permits in times of national calamity.

“To optimize the government’s Information and Communications Technology resources, the government will continue to develop and implement interoperable systems that will further implement seamless sharing of data sources, such as the Philippine Identification System and electronic Business Permits and Licensing Service (eBPLS),” the OPS said.

“The administration will also address the fragmentation of the justice system through the implementation of the National Justice Information System and Middleware Exchange Platform,” it added.

On budget reforms, the Department of Budget and Management will roll out digital systems that will promote “prudent” fiscal management and improve budget reliability, the OPS said.

“This will be done through the enactment of the Progressive Budgeting for Better and Modernized Governance Bill, developing and implementing the Budget and Treasury Management System, and pursuing the National Government Rightsizing Program.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza