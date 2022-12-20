A FORMER news reporter and television host has been appointed to the Office of the Press Secretary, joining for the first time on Tuesday a regular Malacañang press briefing.

At the briefing streamed live on Facebook, Acting Press Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil introduced Daphne Oseña-Paez as the new “Malacañang press briefer,” who will give weekly updates on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s activities and other government programs.

“I am very honored to be communicating the message and programs of this administration, of course, in an accurate and effective way and I will do my best,” Ms. Paez told reporters during the briefing.

Ms. Paez was also appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 2019.

The newly appointed press official started out as a news reporter for ABS-CBN and then moved on to hosting various lifestyle shows on the One News Channel.

She studied at the University of Toronto where she graduated with a degree in Art History and Urban Studies.

“My role is to amplify the message of the government to you (reporters), my partners,” Ms. Paez said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez