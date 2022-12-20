A SENATOR has filed a bill that will grant 13th month pay to all government employees, including those under the contract-of-service scheme or job order arrangement.

“Their work is as heavy as the work of the regulars,” Senator Ramon B. Revilla, Jr., who chairs the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, said in Filipino in a statement on Tuesday.

“No doubt, they are also as hardworking as other government employees. So, it is appropriate that we also give them the benefits that regular employees receive,” he added.

Under Senate Bill 1621, filed on Dec. 14, the minimum amount of 13th month pay for contractual or job order personnel must not be less than half of their monthly salary.

Mr. Revilla cited data from the Inventory of Government Human Resources which showed that as of June 30, there were 2.46 million government workers, with 26% or 642,077 job order and contract of service personnel.

A similar bill was previously filed by Senator Mark A. Villar. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan