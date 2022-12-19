THE PHILIPPINES continues to see a migration of nurses as more foreign countries are now offering even more attractive economic packages, according to the Filipino Nurses United (FNU).

“According to government data, no less than 19,000 nurses migrate per year,” FNU Secretary-General Jocelyn S. Andamo told One News Balita in Filipino on Monday.

“We can only say the reasons as to why we can’t hire or attract nurses to apply (locally) is because the salary is low, but the responsibility is high,” she said.

Ms. Andamo also said there is inadequate social support for nurses in the Philippines as well as lack in medical supplies and equipment, “so it is very difficult to work.”

“Third is the security of tenure,” she added.

“Many of the (locally-employed) nurses are contractual until today. There are different kinds of systems — nurses under job orders, nurses under a deployment program, and nurses hired by the DoH (Department of Health) and are at risk of losing their jobs.”

On the other hand, the wage and benefits being offered by foreign countries to Filipino health workers are substantial, Ms. Andamo said.

“There are many offers, and the requirements are easy to fulfill,” she said.

“Besides that, the economic package they offer is very good. Great salary, benefits, sometimes they offer for the entire family to migrate.”

There are also countries that offer free accommodation, apart from housing options.

“That’s why we encourage nurses to go to other countries and look for opportunities there,” she said.

ENTRY RATE

Ms. Andamo reiterated their call for a P50,000 entry rate for all nurses, which she said is one step in keeping nurses in the country and address the shortage of healthcare workers.

“It is already beyond 100 days since the beginning of the Marcos administration. We are still looking forward to his promise to take better care of healthcare workers, as well as nurses,” she said.

“What we’re hoping for is that it be legislated that all nurses upon entry receive P50,000, or if not, at least P35,000,” Ms. Andamo said. “Small hospitals should also be subsidized to provide an adequate salary.”

Starting nurses in private hospitals receive a minimum wage of P537 daily in the capital region Metro Manila, or about P12,000 monthly, while those in other regions receive less, she said.

Nurses working in public hospitals receive around P35,097 monthly, but this may also vary, she added.

FNU National President Maristela P. Abenojar earlier said the total number of nurses in both the public and the private sector as of December was 172,589.

“Out of 10 registered nurses, two are working either in the public or private sector, so that’s equivalent to 19% of the total 915,291 registered nurses,” she said.

She said 35% or four out of 10 registered nurses in the Philippines choose to work abroad.

The rest are mostly employed in other industries, including medical outsourcing operations, while some simply choose not to practice given local wage rates and work conditions.

“Our need for nurses is great,” Ms. Andamo said. “One nurse handles up to 20 patients, sometimes up to 50,” much higher than the DoH standard of 12 patients for every nurse.

The FNU is recommending the hiring of an additional 52,000 nurses in public hospitals and in community health centers.

“There are no less than 100,000 untapped nurses,” she said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan