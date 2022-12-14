THE CIVIL Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Wednesday that the Kalibo International Airport (KIA) in Western Visayas is expanding its international route network to include Taipei, Taiwan.

“Flights from Tiger Air will be added at KIA,” the agency said in an e-mailed statement.

CAAP said Tiger Air will start flying the Taipei-Kalibo and vice versa route on Dec. 29.

The airport, which serves Kalibo, the capital of the province of Aklan, currently serves daily international flights to and from Incheon, South Korea.

“The opening of new international flight routes [is] due to increased demand for air transport,” CAAP noted.

“The new routes will provide travelers with greater access to the region and support the growing tourism industry in the area, as tourist hotspot Boracay Island is also located in the province of Aklan where KIA is located,” the agency added.

Kalibo is about 73 kilometers from Caticlan, the jump-off point to Boracay.

The government expects the development to generate significant economic benefits for Kalibo, including additional jobs and the expansion of local businesses.

“This marks a major milestone for KIA and its surrounding community, and is a testament to the increasing popularity of the region as a destination for travelers from around the world,” CAAP said. — Arjay L. Balinbin