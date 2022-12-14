PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed Teofilo E. Guadiz III as chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you (Mr. Guadiz) are appointed chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board,” according to an appointment letter dated Dec. 9 and sent to reporters on Wednesday.

He took his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Wednesday afternoon, according to photos of the ceremony sent to reporters on Viber.

The newly appointed LTFRB chief previously served as Department of Transportation assistant secretary and head of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The LTFRB is an attached agency of the Transport department.

Jose Arturo M. Tugade, son of ex-Transport secretary Arthur P. Tugade, replaced Mr. Guadiz as head of the LTO last month.

Mr. Guadiz was also a director at the former Department of Transportation and Communications. — John Victor D. Ordoñez