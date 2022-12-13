THE DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DoT) launched the seventh tourist rest area in the country on Dec. 12 at Saud Beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte as part of the government’s aim to improve overall tourist experience.

“The tourist rest area in Saud Beach aims to provide convenience to tourists, especially to those making the roadtrip to explore the vast array of tourist sites and attractions in the northernmost region of the country,” the DoT said.

DoT figures showed that visitor arrivals to Pagudpud this year reached 160,949 as of Sept. 30. Of the total, 53,025 went to the Saud Municipal Beach Park.

Since October, the DoT had conducted groundbreaking ceremonies for tourist rest areas in Carmen and Medellin towns in Cebu; Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon; Samal Island in Davao del Norte; Baguio City; and Dauis, Bohol.

Construction of the facilities are funded by the DoT’s Tourism Infrastructure Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) while management will be handled by the host local governments.

“The DoT and TIEZA are set to break new ground on three more tourist rest areas in the coming weeks, completing its target of 10 tourist rest areas for 2022,” the DoT said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave