THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P44.38 million to fund equipment and ambulances for the Marawi City General Hospital.

“The implementation of the projects is seen to support the operations of the hospital and improve the quality of health care system in the area,” DBM said in a statement on Monday.

Construction for the 50-bed medical facility started in December 2020 as part of the reconstruction program for Marawi City following the 2017 siege by Islamic State-affiliated local extremists groups.

The DBM said the fund is chargeable against the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) under the Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program under the General Appropriations Act for 2022. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson