CAMARIÑES Sur is the latest local government to join the administration’s housing program with a planned vertical housing project in Barangay Concepcion, Naga City.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), in a statement on Monday, said it signed an agreement on Sunday with the Camariñes Sur provincial government for the low-cost condominium with 10,000 units.

“This (memorandum of understanding signing) is just the start of a much challenging work ahead, not only for us at DHSUD but for all of us, especially the local government,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar is quoted in the statement.

The Marcos administration’s Pambansang Pabahay program aims to build at least one million houses annually in the next six years to address the country’s housing backlog estimated at more than 6.5 million units.

DHSUD previously signed similar agreements with 28 other local governments across the country.

Under the flagship housing program, local governments are involved from planning to identification of beneficiaries, and property management in some cases. — MSJ