THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday said selected supermarkets in Manila are compliant to the recently issued price guide for food items commonly used for the traditional Filipino Christmas feast.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DTI said that it monitored supermarkets in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Dec. 2 to check their compliance with the recommended prices for what is referred to as noche buena goods.

The department said shops that were visited complied with the price guide while all shelf keeping units (SKUs), including noche buena items, had the appropriate price tags.

“Consumers should buy in bundles, as this buying scheme provides more affordable alternatives. Further, through product bundling, the buying experience of consumers is simplified,” Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said.

According to the DTI, it also checked the prices and supply of processed and agricultural basic necessities and prime commodities, the accuracy of weights and measures, and the appropriate price tags.

“As we get busy in preparation for the upcoming holidays, we remind our Filipino consumers to exercise their right to choose,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said as he assured continued monitoring by the agency.

The DTI’s noche buena price guide was issued on Nov. 23, which includes ham, fruit cocktail, spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce, and queso de bola.

A total of 195 SKUs out of 223 noche buena products recorded price increases. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave