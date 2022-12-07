A MAGNITUDE 5.3 earthquake struck off the eastern part of Luzon mainland on Wednesday, with tremors felt all the way up to some northwestern provinces, according to state seismologists.

The earthquake was recorded at 1:05 p.m. with the epicenter located northeast of Tinaga Island in Camariñes Norte, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology’s (Phivolcs) bulletin.

Intensity V, categorized as “strong” under Phivolcs’ scale, was felt in the towns of Mercedes and Jose Panganiban in Camariñes Norte.

Phivolcs said no major damage was expected but aftershocks were likely.

The Camariñes Norte provincial disaster management office did not report any immediate damage or injuries.

Intensity IV or moderately strong shaking was reported in Daet, Camariñes Norte, and Guinayangan and Polillo in Quezon.

Iriga City and the towns of Ragay and Pili in Camariñes Sur along with Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, and Gumaca in Quezon experience Intensity III.

Parts of the provinces of Albay, Aurora, Batangas, Bulacan, Camariñes Sur, Cavite, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Rizal, and the cities of Marikina and Pasig felt Intensity II.

Intensity I was recorded in surrounding areas, including some island provinces.

The Philippines is located within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a network of volcanoes around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes strike. — MSJ