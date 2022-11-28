A BILL that will set up an information campaign and reporting system on drug overdose cases has been filed at the Senate.

“Whether the drug overdose is accidental or intentional, I believe we can handle the side effects and the dangers to life that drug overdose can cause,” Senator Manuel “Lito” M. Lapid, author of Senate Bill 1498, said in a mix of English and Filipino in a statement on Monday.

Under the measure, the Department of Health (DoH) will be the lead agency of the program, which will include educational and intervention initiatives to reduce the rate of drug overdose.

The department will also be mandated to publish regular reports on drug overdose trends, including information on emergency room utilization for treatment and costs.

“It is important that responsible government branches such as the DoH can provide important information like emergency services that can be carried out to those who experience drug overdose,” Mr. Lapid said.

The DoH will also be required to provide an annual advisory to municipal, city and provincial officials on the prevalence of drug overdose incidents in their respective areas, as well as best practices and strategies for addressing the issue.

The proposed law also makes it illegal for anyone to knowingly withhold, fail to disclose, or falsify any information relating to an incident of drug overdose.

“It is important for the public to see the data related to this, and what they can do if they or their loved ones experience drug overdose,” the senator said.

“Providing correct information to our countrymen is a powerful weapon to protect us from the adverse effects of drug overdose.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan