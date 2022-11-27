THE UNITED Nations’ migration agency is doing a study that aims to enhance climate change resilience in conflict-prone areas in the Bangsamoro region in southern Philippines.

The research project, supported by the United Kingdom (UK) government, will engage communities in building evidence on links between conflict and climate change, which will be integrated into peace programs and policies, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press statement.

“This is a milestone for the UK and the Bangsamoro Government as our first initiative to integrate climate change and peacebuilding objectives into local climate action and resilience-building in a conflict-affected context,” British Deputy Head of Mission to the Philippines Alistair White said in the statement.

Parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), was among the areas severely affected by severe tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, which struck the Philippines in late October.

The regional government reported 62 deaths, mostly in the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao Del Norte due to a landslide that buried a village, while 13 others remain missing. Another 39 people were injured.

More one 280,000 in the BARMM have been displaced by landslides and floods, according to IOM.

There are three pilot areas for the study. These are: Marawi City in in Lanao del Sur, and the towns of Shariff Aguak and Mamasapano in Maguindanao del Sur.

“The project brings together the knowledge and experience of local stakeholders, shedding light on the increasingly emerging risks that affect communities left behind in the BARMM,” said IOM Chief of Mission in the Philippines Tristan A. Burnett.

“IOM hopes that the evidence and best practices identified during this project will help guide the BARMM and conflict-affected communities to mainstream adaptation and mitigation strategies to climate change,” Mr. Burnett said.

Some studies have shown that climate emergencies can increase security risks by aggravating pre-existing socioeconomic and environmental vulnerabilities, the UN migration agency said.

Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority Director General Mohajahirin T. Ali, for his part, recognized the project’s “contribution to BARMM during the crucial transition period” and in supporting efforts for sustainable peace and development in the region.

The autonomous region, set up in 2019 following the passage of Republic Act No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, is under a transition period until 2025. — Marifi S. Jara