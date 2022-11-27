A GROUP of medical professionals recently visited Siargao to provide free healthcare services through Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc.’s (MPIF) Health It Up! project.

The beneficiaries of the project are mainly fisherfolk and residents of coastal communities who serve as partners in MPIF’s coastal and marine resource protection program called Shore it Up.

“We realized that a healthy environment involves healthy stewards ably taking care of our ocean’s natural resources,” MPIF President Melody M. del Rosario said in a statement.

“MPIF’s commitment to our partner sites nationwide goes beyond environmental and socioeconomic impact and now promises to bolster the health and wellbeing of its people as part of a healthy ecosystem in the years to come,” Ms. Del Rosario said.

MPIC, the corporate social responsibility arm of infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), partnered with Makati Medical Center Foundation for the Siargao medical mission held Nov. 18-19.

Forty doctors, nurses, and medical practitioners participated in the project, providing general and specialized medical services.

“This public-private partnership between MPIF, MakatiMed Foundation, the LGUs (local government units) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines is built upon our mutual purpose — to help those who need it most, when they need it most,” said MakatiMed Foundation President Victor L. Gisbert.

Basic life support training was also held for 42 recruits of the Hospital-in-a-Bike project, an initiative of the MakatiMed Foundation and Department of Tourism to boost emergency medical response in different parts of the country.

