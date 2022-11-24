Home The Nation CCLEX lights up in blue The Nation CCLEX lights up in blue November 24, 2022 | 7:30 pm MPTC PHOTO HANDOUT THE CEBU-CORDOVA Link Expressway was lit in blue, the symbolic color for the observance of World Children’s Day, on Nov. 19-20 in support of the UNICEF-led annual event to highlight children’s rights. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Philippines says it has filed 189 diplomatic protests vs China Manila frees 234 inmates in bid to decongest its prison system Former PSALM CEO named acting PhilHealth president ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT