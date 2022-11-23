THE STATE-OWNED National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) on Wednesday urged patients to go to other hospitals as its emergency rooms and services have reached full capacity.

In a Facebook post, the NKTI said its emergency room was overwhelmed and had reached three times its capacity, with majority of patients needing dialysis and those with leptospirosis and COVID-19.

“(T)here are no more vacant rooms in the wards,” the NKTI said in an advisory signed by Executive Director Rose Marie O. Rosete-Liquete.

“In addition to this is the lack of nurses in NKTI, which is among the biggest problems facing the DoH (Department of Health) nationwide,” it added.

The NKTI, a government-owned and controlled corporation attached to the DoH, is a specialty center for renal health. It is located in Quezon City. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza