THE PHILIPPINES posted 9,069 coronavirus infections in the past week, with the daily average rising by 43% from a week earlier, according to health authorities.

The daily average for Nov. 7 to 13 hit 1,296, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a bulletin. Of the new cases, six were severe and critical.

The agency said it had verified 113 new deaths in the past week, 41 of which occurred from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13.

It added that 524 of 2,465 intensive care unit (ICU) beds had been used as of Nov. 13, while 5,363 of 20,825 non-ICU beds were occupied. There were 613 severe and critical admissions, it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza