A TOTAL of 9,207 examinees finished the first of the four-day bar exams this year, the Supreme Court (SC) reported on Wednesday.

The first day saw a 92.01% turnout from the 10,006 applicants who registered to take the test for aspiring lawyers, the tribunal said in a statement sent to reporters Wednesday evening.

Associate Justice Benjamin S. Caguioa, this year’s bar chairperson, said the first day went smoothly and hoped for similar results in the remaining exam days.

“Justice Caguioa cautioned all examinees and the staff involved in the conduct of the Bar Exams to continue strictly adhering to the health protocols,” said the court.

The examinees took the exams using laptops at 14 local testing sites across the country.

The morning exam was on political and international law, while the afternoon exam was on labor law.

The remaining days of the test will be held on November 13, 15 and 20.

Examinees who were unable to take the test due to the recent severe tropical storm Paeng may refund their testing fees, the court earlier said.

The previous 2020/21 bar exams were the first to be held digitally and across multiple testing sites nationwide.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo had said the bar exams would continue the digital format to take full advantage of technology.

There were 8,241 passers in last year’s exams, a 72.8% passing rate out of the total examinees. — John Victor D. Ordoñez