THE TRANSPORTATION department on Wednesday said land development work for the P735-billion New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan province is now almost halfway to completion.

“Land development work is at 42% completion,” the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said in a statement. “Target full completion of land development is December 2024.”

It also said that San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. (SMAI) is expected to complete the construction of the airport by 2027.

The company started working on the project in September 2019 after the DoTr signed a concession agreement with the San Miguel group.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista led an inspection of the airport’s build site in Bulakan town on Saturday.

“The DoTr and the SMAI are working together to make sure that the project complies with environmental protection requirements, particularly flood mitigation, considering the environmental and social impact assessment, which was conducted prior to commencement of work at the airport site,” the department said.

The new airport, which is expected to start operations in 2027, will be owned by the government under a build-operate-transfer program.

“Under the 50-year concession agreement, SMAI will undertake the financing, design, construction, supply, completion, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the new international gateway,” the DoTr said.

The first phase of the airport will have a capacity of 35 million passengers annually. It is seen to generate more than one million jobs. — Arjay L. Balinbin