MANILA Water Co., Inc. has launched its first microtunneling project in Mandaluyong City as part of its P785-million sewerage system project that also covers parts of San Juan City and Quezon City.

The sewerage system project is complemented by the company’s Aglipay sewage treatment plant, which is expected to be completed by 2024 and will cater to households in parts of the three cities.

The Aglipay project, the 42nd sewage treatment facility of Manila Water, can treat 60 million liters per day (MLD) and its capacity can be expanded to 120 million MLD.

The Mandaluyong West sewer network package 1 is designed to collect wastewater from the city’s drainage system through a combined sewer interceptor system to the Aglipay sewage treatment plan. Manila Water said this will ensure standard treatment before discharging to Pasig River.

The water concessionaire serves Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province.

At the stock exchange on Monday, shares in the company closed 3.68% higher to end at P16.36 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose