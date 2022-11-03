Home The Nation DTI partners with Quezon City government to boost local startup program
THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with the Quezon City local government to improve the startup business ecosystem in the city.
“Startup QC Program is a rolling initiative intended to assist and support startups through the provision of acceleration activities, development of startup infrastructure, and funding of innovative startup ventures,” the DTI said in a statement on Thursday.
The program initiated by the local government brings together government and non-government initiatives to create new jobs and improve production and advance innovation and trade in the country.
Under the partnership, the DTI, which has a Startup Pilipinas Program, will provide assistance through knowledge-sharing, policy support, linkage with other supporting innovation actors, and promotion of the initiative.