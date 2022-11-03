THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with the Quezon City local government to improve the startup business ecosystem in the city.

“Startup QC Program is a rolling initiative intended to assist and support startups through the provision of acceleration activities, development of startup infrastructure, and funding of innovative startup ventures,” the DTI said in a statement on Thursday.

The program initiated by the local government brings together government and non-government initiatives to create new jobs and improve production and advance innovation and trade in the country.

Under the partnership, the DTI, which has a Startup Pilipinas Program, will provide assistance through knowledge-sharing, policy support, linkage with other supporting innovation actors, and promotion of the initiative.