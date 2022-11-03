A TEAM from the General Santos City Jail topped an intercontinental chess competition for inmates, winning against Colombia during the finals of the male category, according to a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday.

Over 85 teams composed of inmates from 46 countries took part in the 2nd Intercontinental Online Championship for Prisoners, held from October 13 to 14.

“We all hope that at some moment of your life, you will be free to make your own choices, and chess will help you to make those choices rationally,” Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich said in the statement.

The General Santos team, which placed fifth last year, was trained by some of the Philippines’ strong chess masters, including Winston Joseph R. Silva, Srihaan Poddar and Cedrix Cabangal. They also studied and analyzed chess games to prepare for the competition.

For the female category, Mongolia was declared the champion, its second after taking the gold in the inaugural event last year.

The event was organized by the Cook County Department of Corrections and the FIDE, also known as the International Chess Federation, in observance of the International Day of Education in Prisons. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan