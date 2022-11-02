Isuzu Philippines relaunches Pagbilao dealership

ISUZU Philippines Corp. and MBT Autoworx Corp. relaunched the car dealership in Pagbilao, Quezon on Oct. 28 as part of improving service to customers.

The completed first phase of renovation for the 11,000 square meter Isuzu Pagbilao features a revamped showroom and service fascia, tower signage, and sales reception area that conforms to the Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS).

According to Isuzu Philippines, the IOS seeks to give customers an experience of smooth business flow and pleasant atmosphere.

Phase 2 of Isuzu Pagbilao’s IOS renovation, which includes the interior of the dealership, is expected to be done by the second quarter of 2023.

“With around 11,000 sqm lot area, Isuzu Pagbilao boasts a generous front parking area, large showroom area that can house both trucks and light-commercial vehicle display units, and an equally spacious service center that can cater all service requirements of customers,” Isuzu Philippines said.

Isuzu Philippines President Noboru Murakami said the Pagbilao dealership is seen to further expand the company’s market share in Quezon, a province about 185 kilometers southeast of the capital.

“With their year-on-year sales growth, it is just fitting that we bring this good performance to the next level by introducing that new innovative and conducive IOS environment,” Mr. Murakami said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave