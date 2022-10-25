EIGHT SENATORS are in France this week to meet with their counterparts to enhance bilateral ties, including cooperation in the areas of climate change, economy, and people-to-people relations.

“This meeting is an opportune time for us to assess our country’s strong ties with the French Republic and discuss how we can foster our friendship and cooperation, especially on areas that concern both the Philippines and France,” Senate President Pro Tempore Lorna Regina “Loren” B. Legarda said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms. Legarda, who is among the delegation, said climate change is a priority topic.

“Our country fully recognizes France’s steady allegiance to be a global leader in addressing the issue, and we are fully committed to supporting the Paris Agreement,” she said.

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Climate Accord, is an international climate change treaty adopted in 2015 by members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Philippines is among the 193 signatory states along with the European Union. The two biggest carbon emitters, China and the United States, have also acceded to the agreement. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan