PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. told the mayor of Bacolod City on Sunday to seek the position of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on the local government’s plan to enter into joint venture agreements with solar power generators for a cheaper source of electricity.

During a recent meeting with Mr. Marcos, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo B. Benitez had said the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) prevents producers from selling directly to consumers in favor of the grid, the Office Press Secretary said in a statement.

“The Chief Executive, for his part, said Bacolod City should get the opinion of the ERC,” it said.

The Philippines has an existing policy on contestable customers, which allows an end-user to choose an electricity supplier after getting an approval from the ERC.

Mr. Marcos said that whatever will be the opinion of the ERC on the matter would serve as basis for an amendment to the EPIRA, according to the release.

Amendments to the 21-year-old EPIRA is among the priority bills of the Marcos administration. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza