THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) has seized over P2 million worth of uncertified products from retailers in Pampanga, including tires for automotive vehicles and construction supplies.

In a statement on Monday, the DTI said it conducted two separate operations on Sept. 29 and Oct. 11 in Pampanga, where they confiscated over 6,000 uncertified products.

On Oct. 11, DTI enforcement teams seized 2,963 pieces of uncertified items worth P1.22 million in the towns of San Simon, Minalin, Apalait, Mexico, and San Fernando City.

The seized products include tires for automotive vehicles, low carbon steel wires, pipes for potable water supply, and deformed steel bars, among others.

On Sept. 29, the DTI confiscated 3,202 pieces of uncertified goods worth P917,607 after inspecting firms in Angeles City, San Simon, Arayat, Mabalacat, and Mexico.

The confiscated products include self-ballasted LED lamps, single-capped fluorescent lamps, GI steel pipes, and rerolled steel bars, among others.

According to the DTI, 21 non-compliant firms were issued notices of violation out of the 28 companies inspected in Pampanga.

Separately, the DTI said it confiscated P859,269.70 worth of uncertified items in Parañaque from Oct. 10 to 14.

A total of 50 retail firms were inspected in San Antonio, Don Galo, San Dionisio, Baclaran, Santo Niño, Don Bosco, San Martin de Porres, B. F. Homes, San Isidro, Sucat, and Multinational Village.

Of the total, 20 firms were issued notices of violation.

The confiscated products include uncertified electric irons, electric rice cookers, electric juicers, induction cookers, electric blenders, electric grills, electric stoves, electric fans, electric food mixers, extension cords, low carbon steel wires, motor vehicle brake fluid, ceramic plumbing fixtures (sanitary wares), self-ballasted LED lamps, tires for automotive vehicles, and lead-acid storage batteries.

From January to October 2022, DTI said it has confiscated non-conforming products with retail value of over P37.3 million. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave