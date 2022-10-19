A BILL that seeks to establish public schools in remote areas has been approved by the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture on Wednesday.

The proposed measure, which consolidates House Bills 650 and 1947, aims to make education accessible to all by constructing schools in geographically isolated, disadvantaged and conflict-affected areas, including access roads leading to the facilities.

Under the bill, the Department of Education (DepEd) will be the lead agency in the implementation of the bill.

DepEd will be in charge of formulating the guidelines on school requirements and construction timetable in consultation with the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Investment in infrastructures which ensures access to education, most especially for those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged and vulnerable is the key intent of this proposed legislation,” Albay Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente S. Salceda said in the explanatory note of HB 650. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo