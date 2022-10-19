A RESOLUTION that seeks to investigate the standard procedures of various law enforcement agencies in arresting suspects on drug-related cases has been filed in the House of Representatives, following the recent arrest of the Justice chief’s son, Juanito Jose D. Remulla, for illegal possession.

House Resolution 488, filed by the Makabayan bloc on Tuesday, called on the House Committee on Justice to investigate the operational standards and practices of the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other law enforcement agencies.

Last week, Mr. Remulla was nabbed by PDEA in connection with the illegal shipment of P1.3 million worth of high-grade marijuana, which was addressed to him.

ACT-Teachers Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said “special treatment” appears to have been accorded to the suspect despite Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla vowed not to intervene in his son’s case.

“Respect for human rights of suspects should be the norm and there should be no special treatment for entitled ones,” she said in a statement.

“If the kind of treatment accorded to Mr. Juanito Jose D. Remulla is also applied to other suspects, then there would be no problem,” she said. “But that is not the case, more often than not they are already paraded to the media before being hauled to jail or worse, killed.”

Under the resolution, the House of Representatives will formulate legislated standards that will protect the rights of suspects, arrestees and detainees without distinction, while ensuring the proper administration of justice. — Kyanna Angela Bulan