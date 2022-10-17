PHILIPPINE private schools may continue blended or full distance learning after Nov. 2, according to the Department of Education (DepEd), revising an order that would have forced them to enforce five days of face-to-face classes by next month.

Public schools must still do away with online classes and enforce five days of physical classes starting November, Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio said in an Oct. 17 order.

That is, unless they were exempted by the DepEd regional director, classes have been canceled due to a disaster or are enforcing alternative learning modes.

The agency in July said pure distance or blended learning would be disallowed next month except for schools that are implementing an alternative learning mode.

Blended learning allows schools to have three to four days of face-to-face classes and one to two days of online classes.

Private schools may also choose to hold five days of physical classes starting Nov. 2, according to the latest DepEd order.

The government is pushing for the return of the traditional classroom setup to fill the gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the past two years. — Norman P. Aquino