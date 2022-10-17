TYPHOON Nesat, which the Philippines calls Neneng, affected almost 28,000 people in some areas in the country’s north, according to Malacañang.

Citing initial reports, the Office of the Press Secretary said 27,914 individuals have been affected in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, and Cordillera.

More than 1,190 families were pre-emptively evacuated, while 285 families were staying in evacuation centers, the office said in a news release.

Electric lines were being restored in 13 municipalities in the Ilocos region and five provinces in Cagayan Valley, while road clearing operations continued in 34 impassable sections, it added.

Food packs have been delivered to families in 32 evacuation centers as well as other affected communities, according to the release.

Neneng left the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday night, according to weather bureau PAGASA.

However, its trough continued to trigger rains over Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur provinces, the Palace said, citing PAGASA.

Typhoon Neneng came on the heels of tropical depression Maymay, which also brought rains in northern parts of the country last week.

MAYMAY DAMAGE

Cagayan province, where Neneng made landfall, reported on Monday P532.96 million worth of damage due to Maymay.

The local government, in a report posted on its official Facebook page, said infrastructure bore the biggest damage at more than P516.2 million, citing the final report of its Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

It listed damage to irrigation facilities, river bank structures, roads and bridges, multi-purpose gymnasium, day care center, school buildings, and a village health station.

For the agriculture sector, about P16 million worth of rice crops were destroyed, and 318,000 in corn.

A total of P438,673 in aquaculture was also lost after fishponds overflowed. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza and Marifi S. Jara