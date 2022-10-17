THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) on Monday said it confiscated 76 containers of refined sugar worth P228 million from Thailand.

According to the BoC, the consignee failed to present an import clearance from the Sugar Regulatory Administration).

The shipment arrived at the Manila International Container Port on September 24 and contained “misdeclared and undeclared” items.

The BoC said it issued two warrants of seizure and detention against the shipment.

Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz said the bureau is determined to stop any action that would “jeopardize market prices, local production, and the impact of these on Filipino workers and consumers.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson