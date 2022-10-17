THE PHILIPPINES posted 15,314 new coronavirus infections in the previous week with a daily average of 2,188 cases, according to health authorities.

The daily average from Oct. 10 to 16 was 7% higher than the average cases per day from a week earlier, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a bulletin.

Of the new cases, four were severe and critical cases, it added.

DoH said 251 new deaths were “verified” in the past week, 33 of which occurred from Oct. 3 to 16.

The agency said 625 of 2,504 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were in use as of Oct. 16, while 5,697 of 21,281 non-ICU beds were occupied. There were 690 severe and critical admissions, it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza