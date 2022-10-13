PHILIPPINE law enforcers on Tuesday nabbed the eldest son of the country’s Justice secretary for illegal drug possession, according to the official’s brother.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Cavite Governor Juanito Victor C. Remulla said officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency had arrested his nephew, Juanito Jose.

Justice Secretary Remulla, who was in Geneva for a United Nations human rights event, told reporters via Viber he would not interfere in his son’s case.

“This is a very difficult time for my family and me, but this is nothing compared to what so many Filipinos are going through,” he said in a handwritten message. “I will respect the justice system and I wish my son a path to redemption.”

Juanito was arrested on Oct. 11 for possession of P1.3 million worth of suspected kush contained in two packets, ABS-CBN News reported, citing authorities.

An inter-agency task force made a controlled delivery of the banned substances to a house occupied by the suspect in Las Pinas City near the Philippine capital, it said. — J.V.D. Ordoñez