A SENATOR has proposed the grant of full nursing scholarships to help address the mass migration of Filipino nurses.

Senator Raffy T. Tulfo suggested that the beneficiaries could be required to serve in government hospitals for about five years after graduation to ensure an adequate number of nurses in public health facilities.

The Health department earlier said the country has a shortage of about 106,000 nurses.

Mr. Tulfo cited that the ideal nurse-to-patient ratio is 1:4 while the current proportion in the country is about five times that level, which leaves nurses exhausted and compromises the level of service.

The senator said this problem is compounded by lower pay rates compared to other countries, among other issues such as the timely release of benefits.

Healthcare workers, including nurses, have repeatedly held protests demanding the immediate release of their delayed hazard pay and special risk allowance in 2021.

Mr. Tulfo said he will support a bill on this proposal. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan