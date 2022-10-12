CAR manufacturer Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) will adopt two planting sites located in the provinces of Laguna and Batangas in a bid to improve its climate mitigation and biodiversity protection efforts.

TMP said in a statement on Wednesday that it is set to sign two separate agreements with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region IV-A this month to formalize the adoption of the areas under the National Greening Program.

The site in Laguna is an upland forest block in Siniloan, while the one in Batangas is a mangrove forest in Calatagan.

“These projects’ commitment is to plant 41,000 trees and mangroves in a span of five years, aiming at 80% survival rate,” the TMP said.

The company will plant native and fruit-bearing tree species in a 50-hectare area on the tail-end of Sierra Madre in Siniloan, while 16,000 mangrove propagules will be set in an eight-hectare area along the coast of Calatagan.